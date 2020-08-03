Orlando, Torrey Dixon Won $500,000 Prize in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Torrey Dixon, 41, of Orlando, claimed the third $500,000 top prize from the BREAK THE BANK BINGO Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Jacksonville District Office. He purchased his winning ticket from Discount Beverages, located at 4521 North Pine Hills Road in Orlando.

The $5 game, BREAK THE BANK BINGO, launched in April and offers six top prizes of $500,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.98.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.

