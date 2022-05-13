Oregon Governor – Lane County Circuit Court Vacancy

Governor Kate Brown Announces Lane County Circuit Court Vacancy

Judge Carlson to retire from Lane County Bench

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown announced that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Lane County Circuit Court created by the planned retirement of Judge Charles D. Carlson. The Governor thanked Judge Carlson for his dedicated judicial service, and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Carlson’s retirement takes effect June 30, 2022.

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at [email protected] Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Governor Kate Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. SB 977, recently passed by the Legislature, creates a new requirement. It amends ORS 3.041 and requires that these vacancies must be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or [email protected]

The judicial interest form is also available online.