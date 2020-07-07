On the UK’s Establishment of a Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement: Today, the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) established a Global Human Rights sanctions regime pursuant to its Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018. The United States commends the UK’s continued global leadership on the promotion and protection of human rights.

This sanctions regime marks the beginning of a new era for UK sanctions policy and cooperation between our two democracies. The UK Global Human Rights sanctions regime will give the UK a powerful new economic tool to promote accountability for human rights abuse on a global scale. The UK’s new powers will complement the efforts of the United States and Canada, further enhancing our ability to act together.

The United States will continue to seek out additional allies and partners to jointly leverage all tools at our disposal to deny access to the U.S. and international financial systems to all those who engage in serious human rights abuses.

