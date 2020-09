CANTON,OH (STL.News) Frank Fonte of Canton won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery’s $10 Diamonds & Gold scratch-off. www.ohiolottery.com/Games/ScratchOffs/10DollarGames/Diamonds-and-Gold-1

After federal and state tax withholdings, he will take home $14,400. Frank purchased his winning ticket at Mini Food Mart, located at 4730 Cleveland Ave SW in Canton. As of Sept. 30, the Ohio Lottery has 11 prizes of $20,000 remaining in Diamonds & Gold. Frank beat odds of 1 in 157,895 to win.

