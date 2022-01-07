Postal Employee, Miranda Delee Farleigh Arrested For Theft Of Mail

Ocala, FL (STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the filing of a criminal complaint and arrest of Miranda Delee Farleigh (25, Ocklawaha) for theft of mail matter by a postal employee. If convicted, Farleigh faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Farleigh worked as a contract employee of the United States Postal Service (USPS) delivering mail for the Lady Lake Post Office. Farleigh’s route included mail delivery services to postal stations in The Villages. On or about November 23, 2021, Farleigh’s supervisor discovered several tubs and bags of U.S Mail in Farleigh’s possession that had been rifled (unlawfully opened).

A criminal complaint is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

