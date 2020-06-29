Nottingham Man Clifford A. Bullock Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime

(STL.News) – Clifford A. Bullock, 71, of Nottingham, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to transportation of child pornography, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in April of 2019, law enforcement officers learned that Microsoft had detected potential child exploitation materials on a Microsoft OneDrive account with an IP address that resolved to Bullock’s address. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bullock’s residence on August 5, 2019. Pursuant to the search warrant, officers seized a computer, cellular phones and numerous items of digital media that contained a large collection of child pornography. Bullock admitted to using the internet to view and save child pornography involving girls. He further admitted to uploading and storing files on OneDrive, including child pornography images.

Bullock is scheduled to be sentenced on October 5, 2020.

“Protecting children from exploitation is a high priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Child pornography crimes are serious offenses with significant and long term consequences. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who produce, possess or transport child pornography.”

“With the recent overall increase in internet activity among the public, HSI special agents are more committed than ever to pursuing those who download and distribute child exploitation images online,” said Michael Shea, acting Special Agent In Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Boston. “It is through the support and hard work of our partners in the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Nottingham Police Department, the Exeter Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire that Bullock has been brought to justice.”

“The dedicated law enforcement professionals from the NH ICAC Task Force and HSI will not stop searching for those predators who are producing, trading and collecting this graphic material, many of whom are also sexually assaulting children and causing them irreparable harm,” said Lieutenant John W. Peracchi, Commander of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

This matter was investigated by the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from the Nottingham Police Department and Exeter Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam Le.

In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE