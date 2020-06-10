Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy holds modified graduation due to COVID-19

Reno, NV (STL.News) Thirty-four men and women have shown that they have what it takes to wear the badges of local law enforcement agencies by completing the Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy. To get to this point, the recruits completed more than 800 hours of intensive training.

While the graduation ceremonies typically allow families, friends and future co-workers to attend the event, today’s ceremony was modified in order to keep the gathering to the recommended 50 participants. For the first time in NNLEA history, the event was live-streamed online. Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam was the keynote speaker.

Of the 34 graduates, 18 are from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, 11 are from the Reno Police Department, four from the Sparks Police Department, and one from Washoe County Juvenile Services.

The regional academy is held at the Regional Public Safety Training Center. In order to meet the numerous requirements for a Category I peace officer, recruits are trained and tested physically and academically. They are also required to demonstrate their skills and abilities through scenario-based training exercises.

Academy topics include crime and crime scene investigation, constitutional law, criminal and civil law, search and seizure, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operation, weapons handling, victim’s rights, law enforcement ethics, and cultural awareness.

All graduates are required to pass the Nevada Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (POST) exam and meet Nevada POST physical fitness requirements.

The Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy is a Nevada approved POST Academy. The Academy is a cooperative effort between the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, University Police Services, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

