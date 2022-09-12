North Dakota Governor on 9/11 Anniversary

Burgum statement in remembrance of 9/11 victims on anniversary of terrorist attacks

BISMARCK, N.D. (STL.News) Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Today we remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives to those unimaginable acts of terror and honor the courageous acts by the first responders and rescue workers who risked their lives to help others,” Burgum said. “We also share our endless gratitude for the members of our military who have defended our freedom and fought the Global War on Terrorism, including the 29 service members from North Dakota who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.”

Read more news related to North Dakota: