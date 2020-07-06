NOPD Looking for Vehicle Reported Stolen in the Sixth District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a motorcycle reported stolen on June 28, 2020.

The victim’s red 2012 BMW F800 motorcycle was parked in the 4300 block of South Liberty Street. The vehicle is equipped with a distinctive silver rear luggage rack, black engine bar guard, and orange netting on the gas tank.

For reference purposes only, a picture of a motorcycle similar to the one stolen is posted. The vehicle bears Louisiana license plate MC620677.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the reported stolen vehicle is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

