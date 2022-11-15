Nomura gives thumbs-up to MedPlus Health after Q2 show

After surpassed gross profit and revenue estimates in the September quarter, Nomura gave a buy rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 928. The estimated target prices imply possible gains of up to 54% from current levels.

“We raise our revenue estimates for FY23F/FY24F/25F by 2.9%/1.2%/1.1%. Operating EBITDA estimates have increased by 16.5%/4.4%/2.4%. Net earnings changes are significant due to the low base and IndAS116 impact,” Nomura said.

The stock is currently trading at a one-year forward EV/EBITDA/EV/Sales of 20.7x/1.5x.

Hence, the brokerage continues to value the stock using discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology and arrives at a new December 23F target price of Rs 928 (implying 60% upside), with implied one-year forward EV/EBITDA/EV/Sales at 24.6x/2.0x.

During Q2, the pharmacy logged year-on-year (YoY) growth of 25%. Gross margins also gained 50 bps to 21.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on the back of higher private label contribution (13.9% up 120bp QoQ). Simultaneously, the company’s online revenue declined 8% YoY and accounted for 6% of the total.

The brokerage stated that the company’s operating EBITDA was adversely impacted by higher overhead expenses, which is on account of the high rate of the store opening.

The pharmacy major that runs full-service diagnostic centres in Hyderabad is planning a further capital allocation of Rs 9,000 lakh. “The company expects operating EBITDA break-even in 12 months for the diagnostic centers,” the brokerage noted.

Since its listing in December last year, the stock has fallen over 22% from the issue price of Rs 796.

