(STL.News) – If you have questions, please contact Maggie Seidel at Maggie.Seidel@state.sd.us.

WHAT: Noem to Hold Brief Media Availability Today in Sioux Falls to Discuss Coronavirus

WHEN: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – Approximately 3:00pm CT

WHERE: Sanford Center, 2301 E 60th Street North, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

