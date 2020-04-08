NextEra Energy announces date for release of first-quarter 2020 financial results

JUNO BEACH, FL (STL.News) NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced that it plans to report first-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in a news release to be posted on the company’s website at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the morning of April 22, with a link to the financial results news release on the company’s website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, Rebecca Kujawa, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and other members of the company’s senior management team will discuss the company’s first-quarter 2020 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on April 22. Results for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy’s website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.