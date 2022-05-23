New York – Swearing in of Antonio Delgado

Governor Hochul Announces Swearing in of Antonio Delgado as Lieutenant Governor on May 25

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Representative Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday, May 25. Upon Representative Delgado’s resignation from Congress, Governor Hochul will follow the process set out by law and issue a proclamation declaring a special election that will align with the recently set August election date.

“Antonio Delgado is a phenomenal leader and public servant with a record of getting things done for New Yorkers, and he will serve as a trusted partner as New York’s Lieutenant Governor,” Governor Hochul said. “I look forward to working together on critical issues including education, affordable housing, economic development and infrastructure, and his experience in Washington will make him a key liaison to our Congressional Delegation. I am grateful to Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her service during the transition and for our continued partnership.”

“It has been an honor to serve in Congress, delivering results and fighting for the constituents of the 19th District. Now, I am ready to put my years of experience and ability to connect people to work for the entire State of New York,” said Lieutenant Governor-Designate Antonio Delgado. “New York needs an experienced leader with a history of getting things done. I am more than ready to step into this role as Lieutenant Governor and work tirelessly, every day, to improve the lives of New Yorkers.”

A native of Upstate New York, Representative Delgado grew up in Schenectady and lives in Rhinebeck with his wife, Lacey, and their twin eight-year-old sons, Maxwell and Coltrane. He attended Colgate University and earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford. Then, he received a law degree from Harvard Law School, where he met Lacey. He lived in New York City for several years as a young lawyer.

In Congress he has delivered for his constituents – providing relief for family farms, helping small businesses rebuild and thrive, creating clean energy jobs, increasing access to broadband, and supporting our veterans. He was first elected to Congress in 2018. Representative Delgado is the Chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit, and he serves on the House Small Business and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.

Building upon his record in Congress securing historic federal investment in infrastructure, as well as over $10 billion in direct economic relief, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will serve as a liaison between local, state, and federal partners to advocate for the Governor’s priorities and initiatives.