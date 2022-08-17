New York: Re-launch of Vaxtoschool

Governor Hochul Announces Re-launch of #Vaxtoschool COVID-19 Vaccine Effort

(STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the re-launch of #VaxtoSchool, the multi-faceted statewide campaign aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign furthers Governor Hochul’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to vaccines, and to make the health and well-being of students, teachers and families a top priority.

“As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all we can to protect our youngest New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “By breaking down barriers to vaccine access, these partnerships will allow New York State to continue to protect the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members and keep our schools open. The re-launching of our successful #VaxtoSchool campaign will support our Fall Action Plan, and ensure we are getting New Yorkers the resources they need to protect themselves from being seriously ill or hospitalized due to COVID-19.”

The #VaxtoSchool campaign, critical resources and materials for parents and guardians of school-aged children and schools are available at ny.gov/vaxtoschool. The site includes vaccine information, and an FAQ for parents and guardians.

