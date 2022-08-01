New York Governpr: Pavement Improvement Project

Governor Hochul Announces Start of $6.7 Million Pavement Improvement Project on I-87 in Orange County

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of a $6.7 million pavement improvement project on the New York State Thruway (I-87) in Orange County. The work will cover a 2.5-mile stretch between Woodbury to just north of exit 16 in Harriman, a corridor that is traveled by approximately 92,000 vehicles each day.

“This lower Hudson Valley corridor is a central link for commerce in southern Orange County and motorists who use Route 17, and investing in this project will enhance safety and improve the riding surface for passenger and commercial vehicles,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration has made rebuilding our transportation infrastructure a top priority, and this latest investment will help ensure improved commutes and safe travel for people and goods.”

The project includes rebuilding three lanes of pavement both northbound and southbound by performing mill and inlay operations to a two-inch depth from milepost 43.5 to milepost 46, covering more than 15 total lane miles. Additionally, concrete slabs on the northbound ramps at exit 16 (Harriman – US Route 6 – NY Route 17) will be removed and replaced. Safety improvements include new guiderail, additional reflective line striping, and new audible road delineators on the shoulders.

The Thruway Authority’s approved 2022 Budget invests a total of $397 million to support the Capital Program of the Thruway Authority. In addition, through 2026, the Thruway’s Capital Program is scheduled to invest $1.9 billion into capital projects. This includes $1.65 billion for systemwide projects on the Thruway.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, “This is a critical section of Thruway as it serves a significant and popular commercial hub in southern Orange County, including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. We remain committed to investing in projects that provide a safe and reliable driving experience for commuters, tourists and businesses.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “I am thrilled to see these needed improvements get underway and am grateful to local residents for their patience as the Thruway Authority completes this project on behalf of the 92,000 vehicles that ride this 2.5 mile stretch each day. Working with the Governor and legislative partners, these critical infrastructure repairs are priorities I fight for every budget season.”

Assembly member Colin J. Schmitt said, “Local residents and visitors alike will benefit from this $6.7 million investment into the New York State Thruway in the Town of Woodbury for repaving and safety improvements. I join together with fellow government leaders to fully support this project and the positive impacts it will have on this heavily traveled stretch of roadway which serves as a gateway to the Hudson Valley and all of upstate New York.”

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said, “This is an important project for Orange County commuters and visitors alike and I thank the governor for addressing this vital hub on the Thruway. These improvements will allow us to continue to market this economically vital corridor for growth with attractions such as Woodbury Common and LEGOLAND New York on display.”

All of the work will take place overnight to reduce impacts to traffic and is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Kubricky Construction Corp., of Wilton, N.Y., is the project contractor.

Motoristsmayencounter lane closureson the highway along with traffic shifts andstoppages while construction is underway. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Visit thruway.ny.gov for real-time traffic updates. Motorists can also download the Thruway Authority’s free mobile-app and sign up for TRANSalerts for traffic information.