New York Governor – Prepare For Extreme Heat

Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare For Extreme Heat Beginning on Tuesday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers across the State to prepare for dangerous heat conditions beginning Tuesday and expected to last through Thursday as a combination of hot temperatures and moderate-to-high humidity levels are expected to cause heat index values in the 90s and potentially the low 100s in certain areas, including the New York City region.

On Tuesday, the threat of dangerously high heat will be downstate in New York City, Long Island, and the lower Mid-Hudson regions. By Wednesday, most of the state will be blanketed with high heat and humidity with temperatures hovering around 95 degrees. On Thursday, downstate regions will likely experience the most dangerous heat conditions, with heat index values currently expected to break the 100-degree mark.

“The next several days will bring extreme heat throughout the state with dangerous heat indices potentially reaching into the 100s,” Governor Hochul said. “I am urging all New Yorkers to prepare for heat and humidity this week and to keep a close eye on the weather over the next couple of days. As New Yorkers, we take care of one another, so please don’t forget to check on neighbors, especially seniors, those with young children, and people with disabilities.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “The effects of high heat and humidity over the course of a few days create dangerous conditions that can lead to heat stress and illness. New Yorkers should do their best to stay indoors and stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. If you choose to exercise or have to work outside, try to do so in the early morning or evening hours when the sun is down, and temperatures are not as extreme.”

“July is typically one of the hottest times of the year in our State, and as the temperature rises it is imperative that we become more vigilant about protecting our most vulnerable citizens from the extreme heat, in addition to keeping young children safe from the dangers of hot cars, trucks or vans,” said New York State Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez who oversees the NYS Division of Consumer Protection. “To help save lives and thwart needless tragedies, I encourage all New Yorkers to learn a few important safety tips and to implement cautionary measures to ensure the wellbeing of the children in their care or any child they encounter in danger.”

New Yorkers should monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

The New York State Department of Health also reminds New Yorkers that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet annually many people suffer from the effects of extreme heat. Some individuals are at a higher risk for heat-related illness than others. New Yorkers should learn the risk factors and symptoms of heat-related illness to protect themselves and those they love.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Hot, dry, red skin

A rapid pulse

Rapid and shallow breathing

A body temperature higher than 105°

Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness.

New Yorkers can learn more, including locations for cooling centers, at the dedicated webpage here.