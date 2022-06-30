New York Governor on SC Ruling Against EPA

Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on U.S. Supreme Court Ruling in West Virginia Vs. Environmental Protection Agency

“From Superstorm Sandy to Hurricane Ida, New Yorkers know all too well that the climate crisis is already here. We have no time to waste in our fight to cut carbon emissions and build a clean energy economy.

“Make no mistake: today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a major setback in our fight against climate change. By limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to protect our environment, the Court is taking away some of the best tools we have to address the climate crisis. It presents three immediate priorities: The EPA must swiftly implement the strongest possible new emissions rule, States must redouble our climate efforts, and Congress must pass robust climate legislation this year to allow us to go further, faster.

“New York is once again in the familiar, but unwelcome, position of stepping up after the Supreme Court strikes a blow to our basic protections. But as always, New York is ready. We will strengthen our nation-leading efforts to address the climate crisis, redouble efforts with sister states, build new clean energy projects in every corner of the state, and crack down on pollution harming the health of many New Yorkers. After this ruling, our work is more urgent than ever.”