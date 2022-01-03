New York Governor Hochul Announces Appointments

Governor Hochul Announces Appointments to Fill Vacancies in the Third Department, Appellate Division

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced three appointments to fill vacancies in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Third Department. The justices selected today will bring their experience on the trial courts, impressive legal credentials, strong judicial temperament and commitment to justice to the Third Department. These jurists reflect the excellence and diversity of the judicial system throughout New York State.

“New Yorkers deserve the best and the brightest upholding their justice system, and I have no doubt that these three appointees will serve with honor and distinction,” Governor Hochul said. “With diverse experience and background, I am proud to appoint these justices to the Appellate Division and am certain that their service will further the interests of justice for New Yorkers.”

The Governor appointed Supreme Court Justices Lisa Fisher, Andrew Ceresia and Eddie McShan to fill three vacancies on the Appellate Division, Third Department. The Third Department covers twenty-eight counties in Upstate New York, ranging from the mid-Hudson Valley to the Canadian Border and as far as west as Schuyler and Chemung counties in the Southern Tier.

Honorable Lisa Fisher

Lisa Fisher serves as Justice of the Supreme Court in the Third Judicial District since she was elected in 2015. Prior to the Supreme Court, Justice Fisher was an Assistant Public Defender of the Family Court Division at the Ulster County Public Defender’s Office from 2011 to 2014. Justice Fisher previously worked as a Sole Practitioner from 1994 to 2013. She also served as a Court Attorney for Honorable Edward T. Feeney at the New York State Office of Court Administration from 1999 to 2007 and a part-time Staff Attorney for Ulster County Department of Social Services until 2001.Justice Fisher earned a J.D. from Shepard Broad College of Law at Nova Southeastern University and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of South Florida.

Honorable Andrew G. Ceresia

Andrew Ceresia has served since 2017 as a Justice in the Third Judicial District of the Rensselaer County Supreme Court. From 2011-2016, Justice Ceresia was an Acting Justice in the Third Judicial District of the New York State Supreme Court. Concurrently, he was a Judge of the Rensselaer County Court from 2009 to 2016. In 2009, Justice Ceresia was appointed a County Court Judge by Governor David A. Paterson. From 2005 to 2009, he served as an Appellate Court Attorney in the Third Department of the Appellate Division of the NYS Supreme Court. In 2005, Justice Ceresia was an Acting Judge in for the City Courts of Albany, Rensselaer, and Hudson. He also served as a Town Judge for North Greenbush from 2004 to 2009. Justice Ceresia was an Attorney at Carter, Conboy, Case, Blackmore, Maloney, and Laird from 1999 to 2004. From 1998 to 1999, Ceresia was an Appellate Court Attorney in the Third Department of the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court. Justice Ceresia obtained a J.D. from Albany Law School and a B.S. from SUNY Oneonta.

Honorable Eddie McShan

Since his election in 2020, Eddie McShan has served as an Associate Justice in the First Judicial Department of the Appellate Term of the New York State Supreme Court. Justice McShan also serves as a Justice in the Twelfth District of the New York State Supreme Court. Additionally, Justice McShan is an Adjunct Professor in the Business and Paralegal Department at Bronx Community College CUNY since 1998. At the New York State Supreme Court, he was an Acting Justice from 2016 to 2018 and a Hybrid Acting Justice in 2015. From 2013 to 2018, Justice McShan was a Judge on the Civil Court for New York City. He served as a Special Referee for the New York State Supreme Court from 2008 to 2012. At the New York State Supreme Court, Justice McShan was the Principal Law Clerk for Justice LaTia Martin from 1999 to 2008 and Associate Law Clerk for Justice Frank Torres from 1998 to 1999. He also was an Associate Attorney in the Law Offices of Ronald Pelligra from 1994 to 1998. Justice McShan obtained a J.D. from the College of Law at Syracuse University, an M.P.A from The Maxwell School at Syracuse University, and a B.A. in Sociology from St. Lawrence University.

The Judicial Screening Committees for each of the four Appellate Departments review the applications and conduct interviews of dozens of applicants. Only those applicants deemed “highly qualified” by the Committees were submitted to the Governor for her consideration. To be found “highly qualified,” candidates must display integrity, independence, leadership, intellect, legal ability, judgment, temperament, and experience.