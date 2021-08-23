New York Governor Deploys Emergency Response Assets

Governor Cuomo Deploys Emergency Response Assets to Hard-Hit Areas as Remnants of Henri Continue to Impact Downstate Areas With Heavy Rain and Flooding

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed the State’s deployed emergency response assets to areas hard-hit by Tropical Depression Henri, which brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. As of early this morning, rainfall totals from Henri exceeded 7 inches in Brooklyn and Central Park, more than 6 inches in Queens, and 3 to 4 inches in Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau counties. There were several reports of roads closed and cars stranded due to flooding, as well as downed trees and wires in multiple locations. Power outages remained low, with roughly 2,000 remaining. Heavy rain and flooding conditions are expected to continue in affected areas through this evening as the storm slowly spins northeast out of the region.

“Although New York did not receive a direct hit from Henri, its lingering effects are still being felt from Long Island to Albany and we can expect more rain and flooding threats in communities hardest hit by the storm,” Governor Cuomo said. “I have directed State agencies to focus their efforts on assisting local governments severely impacted by Henri over the weekend. We will continue to work with utilities throughout this weather event to ensure all New Yorkers have power. Don’t be complacent—the heavy rain and flooding isn’t over yet. Watch the weather, check on your neighbors, and stay safe.”

Henri is expected to produce an additional one to three inches of rainfall today over portions of Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, with rainfall rates of up to one to two inches per hour. Heavy rainfall from Henri will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding impacts, along with potential river flooding. Some storms will produce thunderstorms and torrential downpours.

Multiple flood watches and warning are in effect for Long Island, New York City, and areas along the Hudson River.

Agency Response Activities

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is responding to continued rainfall from Tropical Cyclone Henri in the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and other areas of the State to ensure roads remain safe for all users. There are currently a number of State roads closed in Westchester County. DOT forces are working to clear and reopen these roads as soon as floodwaters recede, including portions of the Bronx River, Hutchinson River, Sawmill River, Cross County and the Taconic State Parkways.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 664 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs, Highway Advisory Radio and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

207 Large Dump Trucks

113 Small Dump Trucks

65 Loaders

29 Trailers

6 Vac Trucks

8 Tracked Excavators

10 Wheeled Excavators

10 Brush Chippers

98 Chainsaws

24 Aerial Trucks

22 Skid Steers

86 Portable Generators

68 Portable Light Units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on Twitter, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.