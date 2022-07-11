New York Governor – Commissioning of Transmission Line

Governor Hochul Announces Commissioning of Empire State Transmission Line

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the commissioning of the Empire State Line, a project that will upgrade the energy transmission system that serves Western New York with a new, 20-mile 345 kilovolt line. Operated by NextEra Energy Transmission New York, the Empire State Line will increase transmission capacity and integrate more renewable energy into the state’s electric grid.

“The fight against climate change demands bold action, and New York is leading the nation with innovative green energy initiatives,” Governor Hochul said. “In partnership with companies like NextEra, we are making major progress in our climate goals, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and ushering in a cleaner, greener New York for all.”

“The Empire State Transmission Line will provide a new resource for renewable energy to the state’s electric grid and help power Western New York,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. “By adding new renewable energy resources like the Empire State Line, we are powering New York’s future with cleaner, more reliable energy sources.”

Developed and now operated by NextEra Energy Transmission New York, Inc., the new 20-mile 345 kilovolt line connects the new Dysinger switchyard in Royalton, NY with the new East Stolle switchyard in Elma, NY. In addition to providing access to existing renewable resources, the new transmission line advances New York’s clean energy goals by supporting the integration of future renewable resources from Western New York.

The Empire State Line marks progress toward exceeding New York State’s goal to achieve 70 percent electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and a net zero-emission grid by 2040. The new project will enable the transmission of an additional 3,700 megawatts of renewable energy throughout the state. The project is estimated to provide $950 million in lifetime customer savings and avoid 7.4 million tons of carbon emissions. Upgrading New York’s transmission system with projects like the Empire State Line will provide better environmental outcomes through emissions reduction and improved grid reliability.

Today’s announcement is part of ongoing efforts to connect New Yorkers to clean, renewable resources while promoting economic development. Alongside today’s bold new action, New York has remained a national leader in the fight against climate change through large-scale renewable energy projects, offshore wind investments, and unprecedented renewable energy and transmission projects.

President of NextEra Energy Transmission Matt Valle said, “Energizing the Empire State Line project connects New Yorkers to renewable energy. As NextEra Energy Transmission’s first operational transmission asset in New York State, the Empire State Line supports the state’s nation-leading goals to decarbonize the grid and provides New Yorkers with improved access to clean energy.”

President and CEO of the New York ISO Rich Dewey said, “Through collaboration among NextEra Energy Transmission New York, the New York ISO, and the State, the Empire Line will improve system reliability and deliver additional clean resources to consumers. This project brings us that much closer to realizing a reliable grid of the future, while providing cost savings and reaching the state’s emissions goals. We’re proud to have played a role.”

State Senator Kevin S. Parker said, “As we continue to push our clean energy goals, transmission is going to be a key component to reaching our goals. I applaud Governor Hochul for this initiative in order to transfer renewable energy. I hope we can expand this program over time.”

Assemblymember Michael Cusick said, “While we focus much of our attention on generating renewable energy and building renewable generation projects across the state, it is important that we remember the crucial role that transmission plays in achieving our state’s energy goals. Without sufficient transmission, renewable energy generation cannot meet its full potential. Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that we have sufficient transmission capacity to reach our goals by providing clean and renewable energy across our state.”

Linked to a new 345kV substation at East Stolle by the Empire State Line, the Dysigner Switchyard features a phase angle regulator (PAR), serving as a connection to seven 345kV lines, creating a new transmission hub in Western New York that enables renewable energy. The PAR is an innovative transmission solution developed by NEETNY to manage power flow, providing grid operators greater operational flexibility to move renewable energy around the state of New York.

The Empire State Line was selected by the New York State Independent System Operator (NYISO) through a competitive solicitation process. Since the project’s selection, NEETNY worked closely with the NYISO and the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) to meet all legal and regulatory requirements for the development, permitting, and construction of the Empire State Line. Both the NYISO and the PSC were instrumental in providing clear expectations and meeting schedule milestones for the coordination and planning required for this project.

NextEra Energy Transmission

NextEra Energy Transmission owns, develops, finances, constructs, and maintains transmission assets across the continent. NextEra Energy Transmission operates through its regional subsidiaries to integrate renewable energy and strengthen the electric grid. The company’s subsidiaries were among the first non-incumbents to be awarded projects by system operators and utility commissions in California, New York, Texas, and Ontario. NextEra Energy Transmission’s portfolio includes operating assets in 10 states and six regional transmission organizations and one Canadian province, with numerous projects under development and construction in the United States.