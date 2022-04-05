New York Governor Celebrating Month of the Military Child

New York Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Month of the Military Child

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating April as the Month of the Military Child. In recognition of those children separated from a parent on active duty away from home, New York State landmarks will be lit purple tonight, April 4.

“The men and women serving in America’s armed forces are inspiring models of selflessness and sacrifice to all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Part of that sacrifice is the burden a soldier’s children must bear, separated from a parent on active duty. The lives of military families are challenging, and each April we must take a moment to recognize our nation’s military children and appreciate them for the daily sacrifices they make in support of their parents’ service to America.”

New York State Division of Veterans’ Services Director Viviana DeCohen said, “As a member of a military family myself, I know the immense challenges and obstacles that need to be overcome by our military children to uphold the noble work of our service members. It is a great honor and privilege for New York State to have so many military families that we can celebrate this month and every month for the work and service they do every day to support those who serve.”

The landmarks to be lit in honor of the Month of the Military Child include: