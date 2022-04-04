New York Governor – $38 Million Awarded in REDC Initiative

Governor Hochul Announces More than $38 Million Awarded in Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative

Most Recent Round of Approved Awards Supports 47 Shovel-Ready Projects

Full List of Awardees To-Date Can Be Found Here

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $38 million has been awarded to support 47 priority projects across New York State through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. This year, $150 million in grant funds from Empire State Development was made available on a continuous and competitive basis to support the immediate needs of applicants. Additionally, projects within each region are eligible for a share of $75 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits to help attract and grow business in their region.

“New York is not only going to recover from the pandemic, but will flourish, and this new funding will attract companies that will help fuel our post-pandemic economy,” Governor Hochul said. “These awardees are going to bring good paying jobs to communities across the state, boosting local economies and bringing economic opportunity to all New Yorkers. I look forward to seeing the continued work of the Regional Economic Development Councils as they help usher in a more prosperous New York for decades to come.”

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin said, “As we rebound from the pandemic, we must invest in people and projects that will help usher in a new era in New York. The funding Governor Hochul and I are announcing today will go to businesses that we believe will achieve just that. I look forward to continuing to partner with the Regional Economic Development Councils across the state, so that we can keep local businesses at the heart of our State’s recovery effort.”

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President and CEO-designate Hope Knight said, “Our Regional Economic Development Councils have recommended projects that will capitalize on talent, infrastructure and industry in order to grow the local economy. We continue to invest in and support efforts to build back throughout New York State with a strategic focus on creating jobs and increasing opportunity now and for the future.”

These awards are in addition to the $576 million awarded to 791 projects from multiple state agency programs through Round XI of the Governor’s Regional Economic Development Council Initiative announced in 2021 to stimulate New York’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

The application for traditional ESD Grant funds remains open until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022. Applicants with strong, shovel-ready projects that align with the state and region’s economic development priorities can apply through the Consolidated Funding Application.

This additional round of priority projects was recommended by each Regional Council because of their project readiness and alignment with each region’s strategic plan. Highlights include:

Albany Chapter National Electrical Contractors Association – Capital Region – $858,000 ESD Grant: NECAIBEW Tri City Joint Apprenticeship Training Facility will double its training capacity by renovating an existing building in Latham, Albany County, to create a state-of-the-art electrical training facility to meet the growing need for skilled commercial and industrial electricians in the Capital Region. In addition to classroom training, the facility will feature hands-on laboratory space to simulate complex electrical work under real conditions in a safe hazard-controlled environment.

Stamped Fittings LLC, an HVAC component manufacturer, will construct a new state of the art facility located in Big Flats in the Airport Corporate Park. This facility will feature the most advanced technology and automated processes in their industry to allow them to capture more of the USA market. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – Western New York – $2.06 million ESD Grant: The Biologic Therapies Facilities (BTF) project is in its second phase of development. This project aims to create a world-class current Good Manufacturing Practice-compatible cell production facility, promoting the development and testing of cellular products for patients with cancer. Roswell plans to renovate the second floor of the Cancer Cell Center of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centers’ campus by adding five more clean rooms and auxiliary rooms to the existing four operational clean rooms, as well as providing the necessary equipment and laboratory and clinical research infrastructure. The BTF project is central to efforts to accelerate advances in cancer immunotherapy by promoting the development and clinical testing of unique platforms of immunotherapy developed at Roswell Park and by accelerating the introduction of novel therapies developed by its partners to Roswell Park patients.

About the Regional Economic Development Councils

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of the State’s approach to State investment and economic development. In 2011, 10 Regional Councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government, and non-governmental organizations. The Regional Councils have redefined the way New York invests in jobs and economic growth by putting in place a community-based, bottom up approach and establishing a competitive process for State resources. Learn more at regionalcouncils.ny.gov.