New York; Bradley W. Price and three others Charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine in Clinton and Essex Counties | USAO-NDNY

(STL.News) – Bradley W. Price, age 44, of Ausable, New York, Leah M. Cross, age 30, of Ausable Forks, New York, Carl J. Estes, age 35, of Keeseville, New York and Andrew J. Barber, age 28, of Plattsburgh, have been indicted for conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine and possessing pseudoephedrine with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; and Clinton County District Attorney Andrew J. Wylie.

The indictment alleges that between July 8, 2020 and July 22, 2020, in Essex County, Price, Cross and Estes conspired to manufacture methamphetamine. It also alleges that on August 19, 2020, in Clinton County, Price, Cross and Barber conspired to manufacture methamphetamine. Each of the four is also charged with possessing and distributing pseudoephedrine knowing it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine.

The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Price and Barber were arraigned on the indictment before United States Magistrate Judge Gary L. Favro on September 15, 2020, and were ordered detained pending trial. Cross and Estes were arraigned on the indictment before Judge Favro on September 22, 2020, and were also ordered detained pending trial.

If convicted of the charges, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, at least 3 years of post-imprisonment supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the DEA, with assistance from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE