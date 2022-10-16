New Satoshi Notations Discovered, Bitcoin’s Halving Progress, Mad Money’s Cramer Miffed After SEC Filing — Week in Review

In this edition of the Bitcoin.com News week in Review: never-before-seen notations discovered from Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, an update on progress toward the next Bitcoin halving event, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer challenging crypto investors to bet against him, and more.

Sleuth Discovers Satoshi’s Long-Lost Bitcoin Version 0.1 Codebase, Raw Code Contains Bitcoin Inventor’s Never-Before-Seen Personal Notations

On October 7, 2022, a bitcoin supporter named Jim Blasko claimed that he discovered the oldest upload of Bitcoin’s version 0.1 codebase. The original code was thought to have been lost for more than a decade and with a “little browser hacking” Blasko was able to find the lost version 0.1 raw data and files stored on sourceforge.net.

Progress Toward Bitcoin’s Halving Is 60% Complete, Block Times Suggest Reduction Could Happen Next Year

According to countdown statistics based on the average block generation time of around ten minutes, progress toward the next Bitcoin block reward halving has surpassed 60%. However, while most halving countdown clocks leverage the ten-minute average, the countdown leveraging the most current block intervals of around 7:65 minutes shows the halving could occur in 2023.

Mad Money’s Jim Cramer Wants Crypto Investors to Bet Against Him — ‘I Have Done This for 42 Years’

The host of Mad Money, Jim Cramer, has challenged crypto investors to bet against him. “You do not do this for 42 years and lose money every year,” he said. His statement followed a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for “Inverse Cramer ETF.”

Visa Partners With FTX to Roll Out Crypto Debit Cards in 40 Countries

Payments giant Visa is launching crypto debit cards in more than 40 countries in partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. “At Visa, we believe that digital currencies will have a lasting impact on the future of financial services and money movement,” said a Visa executive.

