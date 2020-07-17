New Orleans, Stolen Vehicle Reported to NOPD Third District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a vehicle reported as stolen on July 12, 2020 at the intersection of North Bernadotte and Iberville streets.

The complaint reported parking his gray 2014 Toyota Tundra pickup truck bearing Louisiana license plate #Y307289 at the intersection, locking and securing his vehicle and relocating to a local business. The complaint returned 15 minutes later and observed his vehicle to be missing, along with his vehicle keys. The complaint reviewed nearby home surveillance camera footage and observed an unknown black male wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and white slippers pick up the complaint keys from the ground at the intersection, activate the vehicle lights to signal which vehicle the keys belonged to, enter the victim’s vehicle and flee southbound on Iberville Street.

The vehicle was further described to have a light bar on front bumper and all windows and front windshield were tinted.

Surveillance video in this incident can be viewed in the above player. Additionally, photos are included of the actual vehicle reported stolen in this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE