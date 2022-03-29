New Jersey Governor on the Passing of Tim Rudolph

Statement from Governor Murphy on the Passing of IFPTE Local 195 President Tim Rudolph

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic passing yesterday of Tim Rudolph, who for more than the past decade served as President of IFPTE Local 195. As a labor leader, both as the head of his local and an executive board member of the New Jersey State AFL-CIO, Tim fought for the rights of working New Jerseyans. A U.S. Army veteran, he fought to ensure his fellow veterans had access to employment after their days in uniform ended. His commitment to our state and all who call it home will be missed.”