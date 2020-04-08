New Jersey Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Extending Public Health Emergency

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed Executive Order No. 119, which extends the Public Health Emergency declared on March 9, 2020 through Executive Order No. 103. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“While we have taken aggressive action in our fight against COVID-19, we must continue to use every resource at our disposal to flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Governor Murphy. “Extending this order allows us to continue taking appropriate action to protect the public health and welfare of New Jerseyans during this challenging time.”

Executive Order No. 119 extends all Executive Orders issued under the Governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any Executive Branch departments and agencies in response to the Public Health Emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.