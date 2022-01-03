New Jersey Governor Declares Emergency For Winter Storm

Governor Murphy Declares State of Emergency in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean Counties in Preparation for Expected Winter Storm

Trenton, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy declared that five counties in New Jersey will enter a State of Emergency effective at 9:00 p.m., in preparation for a storm forecasted to impact the state with severe weather conditions starting in the early morning of Monday, January 3, through late Monday afternoon. Executive Order No. 278 declares a State of Emergency across Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean Counties, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the impacted areas during the duration of the storm.

“The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”

The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches.