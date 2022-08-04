New Jersey Governor Appointed Mark Dinglasan

Governor Murphy Announces Mark Dinglasan as Director of the Office of the Food Security Advocate

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy announced Mark Dinglasan as Director of the Office of the FoodSecurity Advocate. In September 2021, Governor Murphy reaffirmed his commitment to ending hunger in New Jersey by signing a comprehensive legislation package aimed at combatting food insecurity and establishing the Office of the Food Security Advocate.

“Ensuring access to proper nutrition is essential to solidifying New Jersey as the best state to raise a family, for every family,” said Governor Murphy. “Today, I am excited to announce Mark Dinglasan as the Director of the Office of the Food Security Advocate. I am confident that under Mark’s leadership, we will make great strides in our ongoing commitment to end food insecurity by strengthening food assistance and providing support to communities across the state.”

The Office of the Food Security Advocate will coordinate the administration of the State’s food insecurity programs, advocate for the food insecure, and develop new policy initiatives to combat hunger and facilitate greater access to food relief programs.

“I am truly delighted by the appointment of Mark Dinglasan as New Jersey and the nation’s first ever state-level Food Security Advocate,” said Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin. “We were very intentional in crafting this office to oversee statewide anti-hunger efforts, break down silos, and facilitate partnerships across all levels of government and organizations working in the food security space. Leading CUMAC as its Executive Director for the last five years, Mark brings deep knowledge about New Jersey’s food landscape and a unique skillset focused on food justice that together make him highly equipped to step into the role. I will look forward to meeting with him in the coming weeks as he builds out the vision for the office and to partnering in the future to ensure everyone can have their most basic food needs met.”

“I’m extremely humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve the state of New Jersey as as Director of the Office of the Food Security Advocate,” said Mark Dinglasan. “Ending hunger has nothing to do with giving people food and have everything to do with advocating for food security. New Jersey has the leadership, the systems, and the change agents that we can partner with to pursue that advocacy.”

Mark Dinglasan is currently the executive director of CUMAC, the largest anti-hunger organization in Passaic County. As Executive Director, Dinglasan led CUMAC’s mission to fight hunger and its root causes through a holistic, trauma-informed approach that provides groceries and basic necessities to families and individuals in need. With more than 15 years of experience in corporate and nonprofit sectors, Dinglasan has led teams in program management, youth development, sales, & strategic planning. He received his MBA from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Monmouth University.