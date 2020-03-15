New Hampshire Governor Sununu Issues Emergency Order Transitioning NH Schools to Remote Learning

New Hampshire Governor Sununu Issues Emergency Order #1 Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-04 Transitioning NH Schools to Remote Learning, Provides Updated Guidance to School Districts

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued an Executive Order transitioning all K-12 public schools in New Hampshire to temporary remote instruction and support for a three week period beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 and ending Friday, April 3, 2020.

