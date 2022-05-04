New Hampshire Governor on Approval of Housing Fund

Governor Chris Sununu Statement Following Executive Council Approval of Invest NH Housing Fund

Concord, NH (STL.News) Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after the Executive Council voted to approve Governor Chris Sununu’s Invest NH Housing Fund:

“Today is a big win for NH families, businesses, and communities across our state,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “As a result of our Invest NH Fund, more housing will get built and our workforce will grow like never before.”