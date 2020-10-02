New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu: Guidance for the ski industry

Concord, NH (STL.News) After unanimous passage by the bi-partisan Reopening Task Force last week, today the State of New Hampshire released final guidance for the New Hampshire ski industry.

“The process followed for this industry was the same process that has been followed for the dozens of economic reopening guidance documents issued by the State of New Hampshire over the past six months,” said Jayne Millerick, Chief of Staff. “The bi-partisan Reopening Task Force unanimously recommended its passage, the Governor’s office then worked collaboratively with State Epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan to strengthen public health protocols and bring the language more in line with previously approved guidance documents.”

A copy of the guidance can be found here .pdf Icon.

PDF filePortable Document Format (.pdf) . Visit nh.gov for a list of free .pdf readers for a variety of operating systems.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE