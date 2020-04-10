New COVID-19 Associated Death Announced for the City of St. Louis

As of 5:00 p.m. on April 9, there were 565 positive cases in the City of St. Louis

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The City of St. Louis Department of Health announced Thursday that another death associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. An African American female in her 80’s is the latest person to succumb to illness related to the virus. No additional information will be released due to privacy laws.

As the number of positive cases continues to rise in the City of St. Louis, it is crucial residents heed the stay at home order and limit potential exposures to this coronavirus. As the holiday weekend approaches, look at how your family can honor its religious traditions while still physically distancing themselves from others.

As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, there were 11 pending COVID-19 test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 192 persons being monitored, and 565 positive cases in the City of St. Louis. For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.