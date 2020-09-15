New Bern, N.C; Currituck County Man Zakem Rahmere Clinton Sentenced in Federal Court for Illegal Gun Possession | USAO-EDNC

(STL.News) – A Moyock man was sentenced today to 77 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, Zakem Rahmere Clinton, age 27, was found in possession of a loaded firearm upon the execution of a search warrant at his residence in Moyock. The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office received information from Virginia Beach, VA, authorities that Clinton was among the individuals present at the scene of a homicide. When deputies executed the warrant, they found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in Clinton’s bedroom. He subsequently admitted to possessing the gun on the night the homicide occurred.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted the case.

