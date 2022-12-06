Nevada man pleads guilty to production of images of child rape and abuse

Seattle – A 44-year-old resident of Dayton, Nevada, who previously resided in Burlington, Washington, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to production of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Between 2014 and 2020, John Holcomb made sexually explicit videos of a young child left in his care. Holcomb faces a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison and up to 30 years in prison when sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik on March 16, 2023.

According to records filed in the case, in 2020, law enforcement in Skagit County was investigating Holcomb for an unrelated criminal allegation. As part of that investigation, law enforcement served a court authorized search warrant on Holcomb allowing them to seize his electronic devices. The forensic examination revealed videos depicting child sexual abuse. Law enforcement then sought a new search warrant from a Skagit County Superior Court judge to further review the devices for images of child sexual abuse.

The forensic examination revealed three videos of Holcomb sexually abusing a child who was about 6 or 7 years old.

As part of his guilty plea, Holcomb will register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Burlington Police Department, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, the Mt. Vernon Police Department, and the Oak Harbor Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Hampton and Special Assistant United States Attorney Laura Harmon. Ms. Harmon is a Senior Deputy King County Prosecutor who is specially designated to prosecute child exploitation crimes in federal court.