Nevada Governor Sisolak to visit Carson City Senior Center

Governor Sisolak to visit Carson City Senior Center, celebrate Community Recovery Grant

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will visit the Carson City Senior Center Tuesday morning to tour the facility and help pack boxes of food for the Meals on Wheels program.

The Carson City Senior Center was recently awarded a grant from the State’s $30 million Community Recovery Grant program. This grant program, funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, aims at utilizing existing non-profits in Nevada to provide direct and immediate community services. The organization also recently received a Capital Construction grant from the Nevada Department of Aging and Disability in the amount of $718,128

Media are asked to RSVP to [email protected] no later than Monday at 5 P.M. for additional details as to the timing, location and parking for the event.