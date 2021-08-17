Nevada Governor signs Emergency Directive 049

Gov. Sisolak signs Emergency Directive 049 in support of safer large gatherings

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced in a press conference he signed Emergency Directive 049, which creates a process for a mask exception for large indoor large events within counties that have “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission.

Directive 049 creates an exception to the mask requirement for eligible large events in counties with “substantial” or “high” transmission rates if all attendees are vaccinated. This gives an option for event organizers to choose between requiring masks indoors for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, or ensuring that all attendees are vaccinated, in which case fully-vaccinated attendees can remove their masks.

This is not a requirement to show proof of vaccination to attend a large event. It is an optional exception to the general mask requirement if the event operator chooses to require proof of vaccination for all attendees.

Masks are not required for FULLY VACCINATED persons at indoor large events in counties with “substantial” or “high” transmission rates if ALL of the following conditions are met:

It is held at a venue with fixed seating capacity of 4,000 or greater;

The event is for a discrete period of time;

The event requires tickets or registration;

The event is open only to those who hold tickets or registrations;

The event operator maintains access control that effectively prevents unticketed or unregistered or otherwise unauthorized persons from entering or attending the event; and,

The venue operator and event organizer require proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination for every attendee and staff member at that event. If an attendee fails to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, they MUST NOT be admitted.

Additionally, event operators MUST implement a method of verifying vaccination status that is accurate, effective and reliable. Staff must be sufficient in number and adequately trained to implement the system.

Event operators may admit attendees who are only partially vaccinated (e.g. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination). However, attendees who are only partially vaccinated MUST continue to wear a mask during the event.

Event operators MUST implement a system of distinguishing attendees who are fully vaccinated from those who are only partially vaccinated or who, due to age, are ineligible to receive a vaccine, and MUST enforce the mask requirement for all attendees who are not fully vaccinated during the event.

Eligible event operators who wish to hold an event where fully vaccinated persons are not required to wear face coverings pursuant to this Guidance must submit a Large Event Masking Exception COVID-19 Certification FormRequest Document Remediation – Large Event Masking Exception COVID-19 Certification Form listing the event venue, the date of the event, if known, and certifying that the event operator will comply with all requirements of Directive 049. The certification form must be submitted to the State Department of Business and Industry and to the applicable local health authority.

More detailed guidance is available hereRequest Document Remediation – here.