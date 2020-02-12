Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Thanks Ag Secretary Perdue, USDA for Disaster Declaration

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue had issued a disaster declaration for Scotts Bluff County and other contiguous counties.

“Abnormal weather caused significant damage statewide in Nebraska during 2019,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Two unusually early snowstorms in October hit Nebraska’s sugar beet industry particularly hard. Nebraskans are grateful to Secretary Sonny Perdue and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for their attentiveness to the hardship suffered by our beet farmers. This declaration opens the door for them to seek much-needed disaster assistance.”

