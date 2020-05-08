Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Praises North Omaha Leaders for Work to Fight Virus

Gov. Ricketts Praises North Omaha Leaders for Work to Fight Virus, Urges Nebraskans to Take Health Assessment

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked leaders in North Omaha for working diligently to combat the spread of coronavirus. The Governor also urged North Omahans to sign up at Test Nebraska.com to take the simple, five-minute health assessment.

“I’m grateful for the partnership of Preston Love, Jr. and other leaders representing hundreds of organizations and thousands of residents throughout North Omaha,” said Gov. Ricketts. “ They’ve been working tirelessly to promote the well-being of Nebraskans. Their engaged community leadership has been vital to our ongoing efforts to keep folks safe and healthy.”

“Nationwide, the African-American community has been hit especially hard by the virus,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I urge Nebraskans in North Omaha to take action immediately to fight the spread of coronavirus in our state by completing the health assessment at TestNebraska.com. I also encourage North Omahans to practice the additional preventative measures identified in the community-based Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Support the Village Campaign. My office is committed to working collectively with community groups to implement the ten-point action plan.”

On Monday, the State of Nebraska launched its first testing sites in Grand Island and Omaha as part of the Test Nebraska initiative. Tests are being performed free of charge. The first step is to visit TestNebraska.com to fill out a short, five-minute health assessment. Nebraskans at risk of exposure to the virus will then be contacted to schedule an appointment to get tested.

Testing is free even if an individual does not have health insurance. Additionally, no one will be denied treatment for COVID-19 because of an inability to pay. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, recently launched a COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal at www.hrsa.gov/coviduninsuredclaim. Through this website, health care providers who have performed COVID-19 tests for uninsured individuals—or treated uninsured individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis—on or after February 4, 2020 can submit claims for reimbursement.

Providers will be reimbursed, generally at Medicare rates, subject to available funding. The reimbursement process includes the following steps:

Enroll as a provider participant.

Check patient eligibility.

Submit patient information.

Submit claims.

Receive payment via direct deposit.

The State and its community partners are working to track cases by race and ethnicity and to increase the availability of tests and masks. Additionally, the State is working alongside local organizations and businesses to address health and economic issues.

