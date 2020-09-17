Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Appoints Candice J. Novak to the Separate Juvenile Court of Douglas County

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News)– Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Candice J. Novak of Omaha to the Separate Juvenile Court of Douglas County.

Novak, 41, has served as a court-appointed attorney and guardian ad litem in Douglas County and Sarpy County juvenile courts since 2005. She has also served as a guardian ad litem in probate and custody matters in both Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Novak holds a Bachelor of Arts in Paralegal Studies from the College of St. Mary and a Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association, American Bar Association, and National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges. She also serves as Nebraska State Coordinator for the National Association of Counsel for Children. Additionally, Novak co-founded the Nebraska Guardian ad Litem Project in 2015 to promote excellence in Guardian ad Litem advocacy through training and education for licensed attorneys in Juvenile Courts in Nebraska.

Novak is active in the community as a member of the St. Joan of Arc school board and home and school association. She regularly volunteers for the P.A.C.E. program, which serves at-risk youth in the community. She has also worked with organizations such as Boys Town, Child Saving Institute, and St. Francis Ministries to provide foster parent education.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Christopher E. Kelly.

The primary place of office for the judgeship is Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska.

