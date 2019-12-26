Nearly 900 in Need Gather St Charles, MO to Celebrate the Holidays at Free Community Outreach Event

St. Charles Convention Center & We Love St. Charles Partnered to Host 12th Annual Helping Hands for the Holidays Charitable Event on December 12, 2019

St. Charles, MO (STL.News) The St. Charles Convention Center and We Love St. Charles partnered up to host the 12th annual Helping Hands for the Holidays charitable event on December 12, 2019. Nearly 900 men, women and children in need gathered at the St. Charles Convention Center for this free event to celebrate the holidays.

Hundreds of volunteers, community partners and donors took time out of busy schedules to give back to the community at this event. Because of their generosity, we were able to offer an extraordinary celebration that achieved the following:

Welcomed nearly 900 attendees

1,220 hot holiday meals served

New this year! Tim Ezell with Fox 2 and The Thread, shared his talents as the Event Emcee

Administered roughly 60 flu shots

Distributed 450+ winter coats and accessories

Provided 3,200+ personal care items

Administered vital healthcare screenings like lead level and spirometry testing

Nearly 30 local organizations provided guidance and program support services

Distributed 1,200+ books

Nearly 15 companies took part in the event’s job fair

Over the past twelve years, Helping Hands for the Holidays has hosted more than 14,175 individuals in need. In joining forces with We Love St. Charles, the St. Charles Convention Center was able to help brighten the holidays for those who need our support most. Together, we can do more than we can do alone. Thank you to all who shared their abilities and passions to affect real change in our community.