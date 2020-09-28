NC Lottery: Wake County William Lasssiter Claimed $139,042 Prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) On Sept. 12, William Lasssiter’s prediction that he would one day win a Cash 5 jackpot came true to the tune of $139,042.

“I always told her I was going to win the Cash 5,” Lassiter recalled of telling his wife.

He purchased his lucky $1 Quick Pick ticket from Webb’s Mini Mart on Poole Drive in Garner on the day of the drawing. The following morning, he woke up and checked his tickets using the lottery’s website on his cell phone.

“When I saw the numbers that were drawn, I told her, ‘Those look like the numbers that I had!’” said Lassiter. “And she said, ‘What?’ So, I got my tickets and sure enough, they were an exact match. She said, ‘Wow! You always said you were going to win.’”

Lassiter’s ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $98,373.

As for what he plans to do with his prize money, Lassiter says it will “mostly” go into savings. “Maybe a little remodeling around the house and we’ll do some landscaping,” he said. “And the rest will go towards my retirement.”

