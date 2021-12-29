NC Lottery – Vicky Gause bags $100,000 lottery prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Vicky Gause of Waxhaw took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Gause bought her lucky Ultimate 7’s ticket from the Circle K on East Main Street in Waxhaw. She claimed her prize Tuesday at NC lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $70,756.

The Ultimate 7’s game launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. One $2 million prize and one $100,000 prize remain to be claimed.