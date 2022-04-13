NC Lottery – Roland Oliver wins $1 million prize on scratch-off

Winston-Salem man wins $1 million prize on scratch-off

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Roland Oliver of Winston-Salem tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Oliver bought his lucky $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from J&B Food Mart on Germanton Road in Winston-Salem.

When Oliver arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.