NC Lottery: Mario Velazquez bags $200,000 scratch-off win

NC (STL.News) Mario Velazquez of Angier scored the final top prize in the JAMES BOND 007™ scratch-off game.

Velazquez purchased his lucky $5 ticket from the T-Mart on North Raleigh Street in Angier.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $129,500.

Players can enter their JAMES BOND 007™ tickets into second-chance drawings to win a VIP trip for two to Las Vegas. Six trips can be won in three drawings, which include round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, four nights of deluxe accommodations and tickets to the JAMES BOND Lottery Challenge, where up to $1 million can be won.

The entry deadline for the second drawing is Tuesday and the drawing date is July 8.

