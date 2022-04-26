NC Lottery – Lois Cook pockets $1 million win

Caldwell County woman pockets $1 million win

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Lois Cook of Lenoir tried her luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Cook bought her lucky Spectacular Riches ticket from Jason Mart on Wilkesboro Boulevard in Lenoir.

When Cook arrived at NC Lottery headquarters to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,067.

The Spectacular Riches game launched in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Five $1 million prizes and 13 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.