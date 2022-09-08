NC Lottery – Guerrero Carmona won $1 million

Johnston County man scratches-off $1 million top prize

(STL.News) Guerrero Anchondo Carmona of Kenly took a chance on a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket and bagged the $1 million top prize.

Carmona bought his lucky ticket from the Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks. He arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home $50,000 a year for 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the $600,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,067.

Spectacular Riches launched in October 2021 with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Three $1 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $14.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Johnston County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

