NC Lottery – Diana Pereira pockets $1 million on scratch-off

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Diana Pereira of Salisbury tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize.

Pereira bought the lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from SV Discount on Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury. When she arrived at the NC Lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.

The Millionaire Maker game launched in March 2021. Pereira became the 29th person to win one of the $1 million prizes.