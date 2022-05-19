NC Lottery – Dennis Colasuonno wins $100,000

Raleigh man celebrates $100,000 scratch-off win

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Dennis Colasuonno of Raleigh tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Colasuonno bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Sheetz on Ramble Way in Raleigh. He arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game debuted this month with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Colasuonno won the first $100,000 prize. Three $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.