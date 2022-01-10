NC Lottery – Bynum and Warren Won $400,000 lottery prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Tawanda Bynum of Nashville and Darren Warren of Rocky Mount tried their luck on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000.

They purchased their lucky $35,000,000 Blowout ticket at the Sheetz on East Evans Drive in Nashville. They won the first top prize in the game.

Bynum and Warren arrived at NC Lottery headquarters on Friday to collect their winnings. They split the prize to receive $200,000 a piece, and after required federal and state withholdings, each took home $142,021.

The $35,000,000 Blowout game launched this month with four $400,000 top prizes. Three $400,000 top prizes remain to be won.